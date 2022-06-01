Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter

Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Norman McHugh Frost died unexpectedly at home on May 19 at 40 years old.

He graduated from the pre-service firefighter education and training program at Cambrian College, his obituary said.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview he started as a volunteer firefighter in Copper Cliff for a number of years and was able to achieve a full-time position around 2011.

"Mike was, obviously, an extremely valued and important part of our firefighting team here and served with us in a number of stations, most recently in Val Therese," Oshell said.

The city will be closing down roads within the procession route. It is planning to leave the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home on Larch Street at 1:30 p.m., he added.

The procession will travel north down Paris Street to Elm Street, turning at the Elm Place mall, travelling west down to Elgin Street, where it will turn and travel north toward Beech Street to Christ the King Church.

Watch the live stream of the funeral here.

An invitation has been extended to all firefighters as well as police and paramedics in the city, Oshell said.

It is estimated that 50 to 75 first responders will march.

The city said residents should be prepared for the roads along the route to be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.