Funeral set for London, Ont. Muslim family killed in alleged hate-motivated attack

Funeral arrangements have now been made for the Muslim family killed in an alleged hate-motivated attack in London, Ont.

A private visitation will be held at O’Neil Funeral Home on William Street Saturday morning.

The funeral procession will then leave at 1 p.m., heading west on York Street to Wellington then south on Wellington to Southdale.

It turns left at Southdale, heading east then right on Pond Mills Road.

Members of the public are encouraged to line the procession route to show support for the family.

The service will be held at the London Islamic Centre on Pond Mills Road from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Afterwards, the procession will head to the London Islamic Cemetery on White Oak Road.

Funeral director Joe O’Neil says the funeral service will be held outside and live-streamed.

"We’ve gotten special dispensation for this based on keeping everybody safe. After what happened yesterday, the precedent last night, we’ve gotten special dispensation for this funeral but we have to be strict about enforcing the rules. So, if you’re out there and they say ‘please move apart or please put your mask on,’ do so or you’ll be asked to leave. There won’t be any fooling around."

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Mediha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed Sunday evening by a pick-up truck that left Hyde Park Road.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.