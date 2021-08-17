Funerals could lead to COVID-19 surge in northern Sask. First Nation: health official

A health official is worried recent funerals could lead to a COVID-19 spike in a northern Saskatchewan First Nation already battered by an outbreak.

Black Lake Denesuline First Nation has been under an outbreak declaration since June. 23. It recently emerged from a self-imposed lockdown earlier this month.

While the lockdown helped cool down a COVID-19 hotspot, there are concerns that funeral gatherings could unravel the progress made in controlling the spread of the illness.

"We anticipate a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming week(s) due to recent activities (funeral) in the community in the past week/weekend," Athabasca Health Authority (AHA) primary health care director Taiwo Olubanwo says in an Aug. 16 report.

"To manage the surge, we are actively recruiting to maximize our workforce."

The community has been affected by at least two recent losses.

On Aug. 5, Black Lake lost its chief, Archie Rollibard. CTV News has learned the 60-year-old leader died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A funeral service was scheduled for last week at a school gymnasium in the community.

Just two days after Rollibard's death, the First Nation lost another community member, 40-year-old Doris Broussie.

Broussie died in hospital following a reported assault in Prince Albert. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a funeral home notice, a funeral for Broussie was scheduled for Saturday in Black Lake.

As of Monday, the community had 21 active cases of COVID-19, according to the AHA report, which does not link any of the cases to the funerals.

"It is noteworthy to say that children as young as toddlers are among those testing positive in recent times," Olubanwo writes in the report.

According to the AHA report, the vaccination rate in Black Lake continues to be a concern, with still just one in seven people fully vaccinated.

"We’ve utilized knowledge translation and continue to provide more awareness about the benefits of the vaccine using the Dene language," Olubanwo says in the report.

In the report, Olubanwo points to the effectiveness of the recent lockdown and suggests it may be an option in the wake of another surge in cases.

"The consideration of emergency lockdown may be explored as this will most likely benefit our communities," Olubanwo writes, adding that it would help if "regulatory authorities" would step in.

Olubanwo previously said the last lockdown was difficult to enforce without an emergency public health order issued by the province.

The Saskatchewan government lifted COVID-19 restrictions province-wide on July 11.