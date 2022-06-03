Funicular to close for 2 weeks for maintenance

The 100 Street Funicular will close for two weeks in June for maintenance.

From June 6 until June 19, the funicular will be closed for maintenance required every five years.

The funicular, which opened in December 2017, already closes on the second Wednesday of each month and for three days each June, so the city is taking this opportunity for the scheduled extended maintenance, a city spokesperson told CTV News.

The maintenance includes safety tests and the inspection of cables and brakes.