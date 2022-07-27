iHeartRadio

Funnel cloud advisory ends for Winnipeg, southeastern Manitoba

Clouds are pictured in downtown Winnipeg on July 27, 2022. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says conditions are favourable for funnel clouds to develop in Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba. (CTV News Photo Charles Lefebvre)

A funnel cloud advisory has ended in Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The advisory was originally put in place as scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected throughout the area on Wednesday afternoon and funnel clouds are possible when any thunderstorm develops.

Environment Canada says Winnipeg is still at risk for a thunderstorm Wednesday evening.

