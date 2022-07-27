Funnel cloud advisory ends for Winnipeg, southeastern Manitoba
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
A funnel cloud advisory has ended in Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The advisory was originally put in place as scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected throughout the area on Wednesday afternoon and funnel clouds are possible when any thunderstorm develops.
Environment Canada says Winnipeg is still at risk for a thunderstorm Wednesday evening.
