Funnel cloud advisory issued by Environment Canada for Calgary

Environment Canada issued a funnel cloud advisory early Thursday evening on its website, but said that didn't necessarily mean to expect a tornado in town.

"Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today," it said. "These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground," it continued. "However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

"Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm."