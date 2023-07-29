iHeartRadio

Funnel cloud north of Calgary turns out to be false alarm


A funnel cloud spotted north of Calgary Friday that looked like a tornado actually wasn't, according to Environment Canada. (Photo courtesy Mark Radziwon and Frederick Coates)

What appeared to be a tornado just north of Calgary Friday actually wasn't.

A CTV News viewer sent in a video showing what appeared to be a funnel cloud between Balzac and Calgary International Airport.

The video was shot around noon.

Environment Canada reviewed the video however, and said it was actually an exhaust plume from the Balzac power station, not a tornado.

