Funnel cloud spotted in Stettler area; Environment Canada issues brief warning

Albertans in the central part of the province faced some very active weather on Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued for the Stettler area and a funnel cloud was spotted before quickly dissipating.

At 4:46 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning for several communities in the Stettler County area, including Botha, Donalda, Gadsby, Nevis and Rochon Sands.

Witnesses say they watched it for about 10 minutes before it dissipated.

ECCC ended its warning at 5:01 p.m.

At its most intense point, the cloud was very dark in colour and formed a long curve toward the ground.

UNDER INVESTIGATION

The agency says the phenomenon could have been a weak tornado or landspout, but further investigation needs to be done before that can be confirmed.

Officials say the storm occurred at 4:37 p.m., north of Botha, Alta. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Landspout tornadoes appear and disappear fairly quickly, ECCC says, and generally occur when there is weak rotation under storms.

That doesn't mean that people should treat them any differently than regular tornadoes. You should always seek shelter and stay away from windows and doors during these storms.

ECCC is looking for more information about the storm. Anyone with details, photos or video can submit them by calling 1-800-239-0484, emailing storm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using the hashtag #abstorm.