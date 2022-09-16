Funnel cloud spotted over northern First Nation community

Amateur video captured by Felicia Shawanada shows a funnel cloud in the skies above Atikameksheng Anishnawbe west of Sudbury on Sept. 13.

Shawanda told CTV News the high winds blew over patio tables and chairs as well as an aluminum shed in the community.

The Northern Tornadoes Project is investigating this report as a potential landspout-type tornado. Anyone in the area who may have also seen this funnel cloud or has come across damage in the area that may be related is asked to email ntp@uwo.ca.

If you observe high winds or cloud formations, submit the details to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project whom will forward them to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Northern Tornadoes Project have helped identify many weather events in our region.

A tornado reaching 1 on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale was detected near Iroquois Falls on Aug. 20.

Satellite imagery revealed a tornado damage path of 5.6km through the forested area with an estimated maximum wind of 145km/h travelling west.

A EF2 tornado was detected near Kalaco Lake north of Sudbury on July 20 shortly before 5pm.

The visible tree damage reported and the subsequent satellite imagery revealed a tornado damage path of 14.4km through several forest areas with an estimated maximum wind of 190km/h travelling south southwest.

They are also investigating a possible tornado on June 3 near Sault Ste. Marie based on tree damage reported in the area.