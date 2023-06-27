Funnel clouds, significant rainfall, deteriorating air quality anticipated across Toronto-area

Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall, funnel clouds and high levels of air pollution across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

In a weather advisory issued for the City of Toronto, the national weather agency said a weak landspout tornado could develop at some point today.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the advisory read.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous.”

Environment Canada said they can been strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or send debris flying short distances.

The national weather agency says the GTA may receive as much as 55 millimetres of rain today. Thunder is also expected.

As of around 2:30 p.m., Environment Canada said the forest fire smoke from northeastern Ontario and Quebec will now sweep across southern parts of the province overnight.

The smoky conditions are expected to dissipate in some areas Friday, the federal agency notes.

Affected residents are advised to consult the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for information concerning flooding.

Environment Canada said in a news release that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads. The agency also said to be extra alert while driving in heavy rain.

As for wildfire smoke, the national weather agency says it can be harmful to everyone’s health, adding children, those who are pregnant or have a lung disease, or residents who work outdoors are at a higher risk.

“If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask … that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke,” the statement reads. “However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke.”

Environment Canada said to check the air quality health index, and for residents to monitor their symptoms.