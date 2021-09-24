Furnace blamed for $200,000 house fire in Ridgetown

A house fire in Ridgetown was caused by a furnace, according to Chatham-Kent fire officials.

Crews responded to the fire at 13266 O'Neill Line at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a home furnace on fire.

CK fire says the blaze spread quickly from the furnace room to the attic of the home.

There was about 200,000 in damage as a result of the fire and water.

No Injuries were reported.

Fire officials say as outdoor temperatures cool down, home owners are reminded to have all heating appliances serviced to ensure proper operation.