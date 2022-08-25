Furniture sale gone wrong results in two people charged with assault: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say two people have been charged for assaulting someone trying to sell them a piece of furniture.

Officers began investigating an assault complaint around 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police learned the alleged victim met two men to sell them a piece of furniture. Police say the two men refused to pay and assaulted the victim.

The person sought medical attention for the injuries. The two men were located and arrested.

A 16-year-old Wallaceburg male and a 44-year-old Wallaceburg man were charged with assault. They were transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date.