Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthday
While she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
On Tuesday evening, Furry Friends Animal Shelter held a rare open house, giving the public a front-seat look at the facility and the feline friends that they currently have up for adoption. The night was held to mark the anniversary of the 'Betty White Challenge' on what would have been the star's 101st birthday.
"Betty White's birthday is just another awesome excuse we get to reach out to our community, to thank people for donating, to thank people for adopting and volunteering with us," says Sherri Helsdingen, a long-time volunteer herself. "She was a wonderful lady, Betty White, and her legend lives on."
The Betty White challenge was started last year following the star's death on New Year's Eve in 2021. While known for her acting chops, White also developed a reputation for being a lifelong animal lover.
Many animal shelters saw a record number of donations during the campaign's first year, and officials are hoping to see an influx of donations this year as well.
For more information, you can click here.
With files from CTV's Catalina Gillies.
