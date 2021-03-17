The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has directed the Orphan Well Association (OWA) and investors to step in after it found a Calgary oil company was not following regulations as well as not cleaning up spills it was responsible for.

The agency issued the order against Mojek Resources Inc. on Wednesday, which meant it was "escalating enforcement" against the firm.

"It failed to clean up multiple spills, comply with multiple orders, and demonstrate that they can provide for the effective care and custody of their sites," the AER said in a release.

As a result, it has tasked the OWA, an industry-funded organization, which oversees the safe closure of oil wells and facilities, as well as Mojek's working interest participants (WIPs) with caring for the energy company's sites.

WIPs are parties that have a financial interest in the company's wells and facilities, the AER says. When directed, those groups have a responsibility to provide care and implement all necessary measures needed.

According to the AER, Mojek holds licences for 32 wells, 35 pipelines and one facility.

It owes $1.76 million to the AER for end-of-life obligations as well as approximately $23,000 in outstanding debts to both the AER and OWA.

In Mojek's case, the AER says the OWA and WIPs must:

Suspend all of Mojek's wells, facilities and pipelines and ensure they are left in a state that is safe to the public and environment;

Address existing issues at Mojek's sites;

Confirm an active emergency response number that will trigger a response when needed; and

Provide a detailed plan of how the company's sites will be cared for while suspended.

The order was issued in response to Mojek's continued non-compliance of AER requirements, following a suspension that was ordered in January.

The AER says the majority of oil companies follow regulations but when they do not, that is when it will step in.