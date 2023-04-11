Further delays in case of man charged with murder of estranged wife

The case against a man accused of killing his estranged wife has been delayed again.

Greg Fertuck was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sheree Fertuck in 2019. Her body has not been found.

The matter had been scheduled for Court of King’s Bench on April 28, but the court says the defence will be making an application that will be spoken to on that day. This may cause further delays in the case and a new date has not been scheduled yet, according to a court news release.

The case has already seen many delays including when Fertuck’s lawyers withdrew from the case after he complained about them to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Fertuck has decided to represent himself.