'Further testing' needed to determine what killed injured woman dropped off at Calgary hospital

Calgary police say further investigation is needed to determine what caused the death of a woman dropped off at a local hospital over the weekend.

The woman was left at the Foothills Medical Centre on Friday evening suffering from what police described as "extensive injuries," and later died.

Police say though an autopsy was completed on Monday, the medical examiner ruled her cause of death to be "undetermined."

"Investigators are awaiting the results of further testing, which will help determine if the injuries contributed to her death," police said in a Monday news release.

Police aren't releasing the woman's name at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.