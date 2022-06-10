Future looking greener for north London school
Things are coming out and growing up at Jeanne Sauvé French Immersion Public School.
London Environmental Network and its volunteers spent the day tearing up about 100 square metres of asphalt making room for two large gardens.
"We are going to be planting about 300 native plants here," says Cole Taylor who is with the non-profit organization. "The kids have a lot of pavement here and not much green space so it’s going to be good for the community, the school and the kids."
After removing the asphalt the group says they are also reducing rainfall runoff.
"By removing that pavement and creating more permeable surfaces the water can go right into the ground instead of polluting the area," says Taylor.
Next week students at the school are expected to get involved when they put plants in the two gardens.
