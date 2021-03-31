Future of John A. MacDonald statue, pool renaming up for debate at Regina City Council meeting

Regina City Council will discuss the future of the John A. MacDonald statue currently located in Victoria Park, during a meeting on Wednesday.

City administration recommends council temporarily remove the statue from the park and put it into storage, until the next stage of a legacy review determines the best way to tell MacDonald’s story to the public.

Twenty-one delegates are expected to present what they think should be done on Wednesday. Some residents have suggested the statue be put into a museum.

The report will be presented to council on Wednesday. If approved, the city would consult local groups on the potential new location and signage for the statue.

DEWDNEY, MAPLE LEAF POOLS RENAMING

Also on Wednesday’s agenda is the renaming of the Dewdney and Maple Leaf pools.

City administration recommends council rename Dewdney Pool to Buffalo Meadows Pool, and begin discussions with the Heritage Community Association to think of a name for Maple Leaf Pool.

Two delegates are expected to present their thoughts on renaming Dewdney Pool. Both plan to support the name change, but also want to ask for Dewdney Park and Dewdney Ave. to be changed as well. They argue the locations should not be named after Edgar Dewdney, due to his role in helping establish the residential school system in Saskatchewan.

PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING OPERATING GRANT

City council will also look at a recommendation from administration to approve the creation of a Permanent Supportive Housing Operating Grant program aligned with the Plan to End Homelessness.

The recommendation is to use a maximum of $1 million annually starting in 2022 from the city’s Social Development Reserve, to fund ongoing permanent supportive housing operations.

CLEAN COMMUNITIES AND TRAIN ISSUES MOTIONS

Councillors Andrew Stevens and Dan LeBlanc are preparing to present a motion on Wednesday to ask for a report to provide recommendations to find ways to increase fines and prosecution efforts for illegal dumping of waste material on private and public property.

The motion argues illegal dumping and lower-than-average landfill diversion rates in some communities has resulted in littered alleys and streets.

The report would also look into the cost and feasibility of introducing summary offense ticketing powers for bylaw enforcement officers, and the feasibility of reducing the amount of time a property owner has to remove garbage.

Councillor Shanon Zachidniak and LeBlanc are also expected to present a motion to ask for a report to come up with a strategy for reducing the noise caused by trains in Regina’s Eastview and McNab neighbourhoods.

The councillors argue various trains move through the neighbourhoods on a daily basis and cause excessive noise, risk and inconvenience to residents.

The report would particularly focus on reducing noise between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and look at ways to reduce the frequency and length of trains coming to a stop within Eastview. The councillors suggest the trains could instead stop in industrial areas rather than residential areas.