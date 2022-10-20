Future of Regina's central library discussed on final day of catalyst committee consultations

Regina residents had a chance to voice their opinions about the future of the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) central branch at a City of Regina public consultation session on Thursday.

It was the fourth and final day of a series of public information sessions that discussed five proposed catalyst projects in the city: a multi-purpose event centre, a new aquatics facility, an outdoor baseball field, a synthetic soccer field, and the revitalization of the central library.

The central library, located at 2311 12th Ave., was built in the 1960s.

The RPL board has been reviewing the building since 2008.

There are significant issues including aging infrastructure, limited accessibility and lack of space, according to the board.

Reports from the last number of years suggest that the central library would need to double its physical space to approximately 150,000 square feet in order to accommodate the library’s growing activities and services, said Jeff Barber, RPL library director and CEO.

Last month, the RPL board voted in favour of constructing a new building on the current site. That is the approach they are recommending to the catalyst committee.

A number of Regina residents spoke against rebuilding the central branch at Thursday’s meeting. Instead, some residents would like to see the building renovated in order to maintain its modernist architecture.

Resident Florence Stratton cited the building’s heritage value, the environmental impact of demolishing the building, and disruptions to library services as reasons against the new build.

It would cost about $50 million to bring the building up to code, according to RPL. A new build on the existing site could cost upwards of $125 million. Stratton said that money could be better spent addressing the city’s homelessness problem.

“That’s a difference of $75 million and I would suggest that money be put into helping solve Regina’s homelessness crisis,” Stratton said.

“These are the most vulnerable people in our city and we’re turning our backs on them.”

The catalyst committee is co-chaired by Counc. Bob Hawkins and Tim Reid, the president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL).

The 16-person committee is tasked with recommending how to best align all five projects to maximize economic and community benefits.

According to the RPL’s public presentation, for every dollar invested into the library, the economic return to the community is $3.00.

The RPL board will be hosting public tours of the central library next week to showcase the history of the building and the issues it is facing.

Residents can give their opinions on all five catalyst projects in an online survey here.

The catalyst committee will make its final recommendations in a report to city council in early 2023.