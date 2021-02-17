Edmonton councillors will discuss on Wednesday what to do with the city's vehicle noise reduction test project, which a report found needed retooling before it'd be most effective.

The five-month experiment over the summer of 2020, dubbed Project TENSOR (Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction), saw enforcement focused on noise hotspots like the downtown core, Whyte Avenue and River Valley Road.

Officers handed out more than 1,680 tickets under the Traffic Safety Act, a fifth of which were noise related.

Compared to previous years where Edmonton Police Service "chipped away at the noise issue," Sgt. Kerry Bates said, the project was more of a directed effort.

In the last quarter of 2020, police had written 468 noise-related violations. Previously, a record high was seen in 2016 at about half of that, according to Bates.

But citizen complaints – one of EPS' largest indicators of TENSOR's success – didn't drop dramatically.

"It’s a bit like Whac-A-Mole: you start focusing on, say, Whyte Avenue or the river valley, and then you find maybe the complaints drop there but then they pick up in the underlying areas when the noise moves to various areas on the outskirts of the city," he told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday ahead of the council meeting.

He expects councillors will decide to bring the pilot back in the spring.

“I think we’ve got pretty decent support from the traffic prosecutors. We let them know ahead of time that the project is happening. If they could see to it to push the charges through or make them stand as opposed to be relegated to the back burner."

However, councillors will look at a report by city administration that found loud sirens sometimes triggered TENSOR's enforcement cameras equipped with microphones, giving need to video being manually identified and thrown out. The images also weren't accurate enough in capturing the offensive vehicle, raising concern the recordings wouldn't hold up in court. As well, administration concluded deploying officers in conjunction with the technology was resource intensive and resulted in limited success.

In total, the pilot cost taxpayers $192,000 for equipment rentals, installations, monitoring, maintenance and software use, while fines generated just $98,000.

Administration recommended the city look at how other municipalities address vehicle noise.

Ward 3's Jon Dziadyk was more skeptical than Bates that the project will return, telling CTV News Edmonton TENSOR hadn't been as successful as he hoped.

“I am glad that we went down this path with a pilot project prior to implementing anything of a larger scale," he commented.

"But right now, I know from the start of the pandemic I’ve been receiving a lot of vehicle noise complaints and the public is asking the city council to see what can be done."

He supports the "tried and true way of pulling people over," especially given the public's unwillingness to get behind automated enforcement.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jay Rosove