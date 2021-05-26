G1 driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa, OPP says

A G1 driver is facing several charges, including stunt driving, after being stopped speeding on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a Hyundai going 162 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 near Hawkesbury.

"G1 driver heading to Montreal. Charged for being on a 400 series highway, not accompanied by a qualified driver and the stunt driving," said the OPP on Twitter.

"Passenger also not wearing a seatbelt."

The charge of stunt driving includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

Under Ontario's licensing system, a G1 licenced driver is not allowed to drive on 400 series highways and must be accompanied with a fully licensed driver who has at least four years of driving experience.

