G1 driver going 55 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 174 facing stunt driving charge
A 31-year-old G1 driver will be off the roads for at least seven days after being stopped going 55 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174.
It's one of eight motorists stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads this week.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says the G1 driver was observed going 135 km/h on Highway 174 in an 80 km/h zone. The speed limit was lowered to 80 km/h in a section of Hwy. 174 in a construction zone.
Police say the unaccompanied G1 driver had his licence suspended for seven days and his car impounded for 14 days.
Ontario's graduated licencing system states all G1 drivers must have a fully licensed driver with at least four years of driving experience in the car.
In a message on Twitter, Ottawa Police say officers have stopped eight vehicles for stunt driving since Monday.
"The roads are not your personal racetrack."
On Thursday, police say a 32-year-old driving a rental vehicle was stopped going 52 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.
Officers will be out this weekend as part of Project NoiseMaker, targeting speeding and aggressive driving on Ottawa roads.
