G1 driver stopped for stunt driving in Hwy. 174 construction zone

A G1 driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped speeding 63 kilometres over the speed limit in Ottawa's east end.

Ottawa police officers conducted a construction zone traffic enforcement blitz on Friday, targeting drivers speeding in the construction zones on Highway 174 and surrounding roads. The speed limits have been reduced in the area to protect construction workers.

Police say an officer observed a G1 driver going 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 174 at Trim Road. The driver was driving without a qualified driver in the vehicle, according to police.

On Leitrim Road at Gilligan Road, officers spotted a driver going 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Both drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is seized for 14 days.

