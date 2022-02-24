G2 driver accused of stunt driving car with no muffler

A G2 driver is accused of stunt driving offences in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Nottawasaga OPP said they clocked a driver travelling 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on the 20th Sideroad on Thursday morning.

Police added that the vehicle could be heard from a distance away because the car did not have a muffler.

The G2 motorist faces a 30-day licence suspension and has had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.