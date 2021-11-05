G2 driver caught going 190 km/h without headlights on Hwy. 401
A G2 motorist is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police say they were driving 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario without its headlights on.
Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling at 190 km/h on Canada's busiest highway in Leeds County Thursday night, "with only running headlights on."
"This G2 driver also forgot to put his seatbelt on and was observed passing many motorists dangerously."
Police say the driver was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving.
Under Ontario's stunt driving law, the driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle is impounded for two weeks.
#LEEDSOPP officer nabbed this vehicle last night, the driver was travelling at 190km/hr on @hwy401 with only running headlights on. This G2 driver also forgot to put his seatbelt on &was observed passing many motorist dangerously. #charged Dangerous Operation & stunt Driving.^tc pic.twitter.com/VZQAHbUfeW— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 5, 2021
