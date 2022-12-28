G2 driver charged for stunt driving on Conroy Road in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A G2 driver will ring in the New Year without their driver's license, after being stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa.
Police say the officer observed the driver going 107 km/h on Conroy Road on Tuesday morning. The speed limit on the road is 60 km/h.
Under Ontario's stunt driving law, the driver's license is suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
Yesterday morning, a G2 driver was charged with stunt driving after driving 107km/h in a 60km/h zone on Conroy Rd.
The driver’s licence is suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. They also have an upcoming court date. pic.twitter.com/XxMFttHDuy
-
