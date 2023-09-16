G2 driver charged with impaired-related offences following Waterloo crash

A youth G2 driver has been charged with impaired-related offences after police responded to an early morning collision in Waterloo on Saturday.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Eastbridge Boulevard and Cabot Trail around 4 a.m., after witnesses reported a collision with a possible impaired driver.

Police say a Ford Explorer had struck the rear of an unoccupied Hyundai Tuscon. No physical injuries to the driver were reported.

A male-youth from Waterloo was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration

Careless driving

Novice driver – blood alcohol content above zero

The youth’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for 30 days.