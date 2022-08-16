iHeartRadio

G2 driver charged with speeding 56km/h over the limit in Mono

A tow truck arrives on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono, Ont., to haul a vehicle to an impound yard after the driver was charged with stunt driving. (OPP/Twitter)

A provincial police officer in Dufferin County had "56 reasons" to stop a G2 driver travelling along Highway 10, police say.

The driver is accused of speeding 56 kilometres per hour over the limit through the 80 zone in the Town of Mono.

"The need for speed was met with consequences," police noted.

The 21-year-old Barrie woman was handed a 30-day driver's licence suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a court date to answer to the stunt driving charge.

The officer also charged her with failing to have her insurance card.

