G2 driver charged with speeding 56km/h over the limit in Mono

A provincial police officer in Dufferin County had "56 reasons" to stop a G2 driver travelling along Highway 10, police say.

The driver is accused of speeding 56 kilometres per hour over the limit through the 80 zone in the Town of Mono.

"The need for speed was met with consequences," police noted.

The 21-year-old Barrie woman was handed a 30-day driver's licence suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a court date to answer to the stunt driving charge.

The officer also charged her with failing to have her insurance card.