G2 driver charged with stunt driving for third time in nine months, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police charged eight motorists for excessive speeding on Ottawa's roads this weekend, including a 17-year-old G2 driver charged with stunt driving for the third time in nine months.

Another driver was observed going 105 km/h over the posted speed limit in the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Lodge Road.

Officers with the Traffic Unit were deployed on streets across Ottawa this weekend as part of Project Noisemaker, a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing speeding, stunt driving and excessive noise.

Police say on Friday night, a G2 driver was observed going 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Old Second Line Road.

"Their 3rd stunt driving charge in nine months," police said on Twitter, adding the driver had been posting their excess speeds on social media.

Police say another driver was spotted going 175 km/h on Prince of Wales Road at Lodge Road Friday night. The speed limit is 70 km/h.

A third driver charged with stunt driving on Friday was going 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, police said.

On Friday night, officers issued 47 Provincial Offence Notices for infractions ranging from speeding, cellphone use, and improper mufflers to improper tires and brakes.

Five drivers were charged with stunt driving on Saturday night.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.