G2 driver clocked at 169 km/h on Hwy. 416 on first day with new vehicle

A G2 driver out for a spin in their new vehicle is now facing several charges after being observed speeding 69 km/h over the speed limit south of Ottawa, police say.

A Grenville OPP officer spotted a vehicle going 169 km/h on Highway 416 around 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Had just bought the car today," Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter.

Police say the driver fled the scene and failed to stop for a stop sign, before eventually being stopped near Spencerville.

The driver is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous driving and having no insurance. Police say the driver is also charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Around 4pm, #GrenvilleOPP found this #StuntDriving 20 y/o with a G2 on #Hwy416 SB, @North_Grenville, had just bought the car today.

Driver fled, blew a stop sign, then was stopped near Spencerville.

Charged w/flight from police & dangerous driving as well… also no insurance. ^dh pic.twitter.com/GJb05dQ7Ok