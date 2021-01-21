A G2 driver is facing a stunt driving charge after Ontario Provincial Police spotted two cars racing in Ottawa's west-end.

In a Tweet, the OPP said an Ottawa OPP officer noticed two cars racing on Highway 417 at Moodie Drive earlier this week.

The OPP said the G2 driver was clocked at 169 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone.

"G2 driver had no excuse for this speed, or racing," said the OPP.

The G2 driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week. The driver will appear in court, when a judge will determine the fine.

