G2 driver clocked at 'excessive speeds' along Hwy 11, Bracebridge

Police stopped a novice driver accused of stunt driving along Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

According to provincial police, an officer clocked the 18-year-old Shelburne man speeding 163km/h in the southbound lanes shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The area has a posted 100km/h speed limit.

Under the new stunt driving law, anyone caught driving 50km/h or more over any speed limit will face harsh penalties.

The officer charged the G2 driver with several offences.

His license was immediately suspended for 30 days, and police had the vehicle hauled off to the impound yard, where it will remain for 14 days at the owner's expense.

The increased penalties took effect on Sept. 12.