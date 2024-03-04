G2 driver going 165 km/h on Ottawa road facing stunt driving charge
A G2 driver going 85 km/h over the speed limit on a city road is one of the drivers added to the Ottawa police list of "fast lane follies" this year.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says officers spotted a G2 driver going 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Mitch Owens Road over the weekend.
A Quebec driver was also stopped going 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Bank Street at Sieveright Avenue.
"The fast lane follies continue over the weekend …OPS Traffic adding a few more to 2024's growing list," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The fast lane follies continued over the weekend…OPS Traffic adding a few more to 2024’s growing list: Quebec driver doing 104 in the 60km/h zone at Bank & Sieveright Ave and a G2 Driver doing 165 in the 80km/h zone along Mitch Owens Rd…Stunt charges, suspensions & tows. pic.twitter.com/7yxOqAx5A3— OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) March 4, 2024
On Friday, the OPP charged a G2 driver with stunt racing after being caught going 174 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
"Driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and 6 demerit points if convicted," the OPP said.
