G2 driver going 167 km/h on Hwy. 417 charged with stunt driving

A G2 driver received an expensive lesson on the rules of the road, after being stopped going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417.

It's the fourth G2 driver charged with stunt driving on Ottawa roads this weekend as part of the Ottawa Police Project NoiseMaker initiative. Officers issued more than 140 Highway Traffic Act tickets this weekend for violations.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says on Sunday, an officer observed a driver going 167 km/h on Hwy. 417 between Walkely Road and Innes Road.

The G2 driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Saturday night, police issued 33 charges for various offences on Ottawa roads, including 11 for speeding.

On Friday, police issued 108 charges, including 63 for speeding and nine for stunt driving.

A G2 driver was stopped going 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Longfields Drive at Bren Maur Drive. Police say another G2 driver was stopped going 127 km/h on Longfields Drive at Cambrian Road.

An 18-year-old G2 driver was charged with stunt driving after officers observed the driver going 112 km/h on Strandherd Drive at Claridge Drive.