G2 driver in mother’s Mustang stopped going 199 km/h: Police

Ontario Provincial police say a 19-year-old G2 driver was stopped going nearly double the speed limit while driving in his mother’s mustang on Highway 8 near King Street.

In a social media post, OPP said the driver was clocked going 199km/h in a 100km/h zone around 9 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The 19-year-old was charged with stunt driving and careless driving, OPP said.

The driver is facing a 14 day vehicle impoundment and 20 day license suspension.

