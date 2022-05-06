G2 driver loses licence for 30 days for speeding double the limit on rural road: OPP

Provincial police suspended a woman's driving licence for 30 days after an officer allegedly clocked a vehicle speeding nearly double the posted limit along a rural road through Kawartha Lakes.

Police say the 21-year-old G2 driver was travelling 157km/h along Ramsey Road Friday morning, which is an 80km/h zone.

She was charged with stunt driving.

Following the incident, provincial police posted to social media a reminder for drivers to "slow down this Mother's Day weekend."

The driver's vehicle was immediately towed away to an impound yard for 14 days.

In Ontario, drivers caught travelling 40km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80km/h will face tougher stunt driving charges.

Additionally, motorists clocked speeding 50km/h or more over the speed limit in an 80km/h or higher zone will be charged with stunt driving.

Drivers charged with stunt driving instantly face a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.