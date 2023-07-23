G2 driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 401 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says

A G2 driver stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario has been arrested for impaired driving, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle passed an officer on Hwy. 401 in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township going 140 km/h Sunday morning.

"G2 driver was stopped and a roadside breath test led to Impaired Driving arrest," police said on Twitter.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded.

"If you drink, don't drive," police said.

A vehicle passed a #GrenvilleOPP officer on #Hwy401 in @twpec this morning, travelling approx 140 km/h. G2 driver was stopped & roadside breath test led to #ImpairedDriving arrest. Licence now suspended, vehicle impounded. If you drink, don't drive. @_ArriveAlive @maddcanada ^dh pic.twitter.com/RvvNajzoRm