G2 driver stopped for travelling nearly 90km/h over limit: Dufferin OPP

A radar device indicates a vehicle was travelling 166km/h in Dufferin County on Wed., May 4, 2022. (OPP_CR)

Police say an officer stopped a G2 driver for travelling nearly 90km/h over the posted limit north of Grand Valley Wednesday morning.

According to Dufferin OPP, the driver was speeding at 166km/h through the 80km/h zone along County Road 24, north of Grand Valley.

"This decision cost this driver their DL (driver's licence) for 30 days," OPP posted to Twitter regarding the traffic stop.

As a result, the individual's vehicle was also impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, speeding 50km/h or more in a posted 80km/h or above carries an immediate licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

