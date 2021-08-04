G2 driver stopped going 142 km/h in area of West Hunt Club and Prince of Wales

A G2 driver is facing a second stunt driving charge in less than two years after being spotted going 82 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said the driver was stopped going 142 kilometres an hour in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Prince of Wales Drive on Wednesday.

The speed limit is 60 km/h.

Police say this is the second stunt driving charge in less than two years for the G2 driver.

The driver faces an automatic seven-day licence suspension, while the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.