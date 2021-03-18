Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver will have to take the bus for the next few days after being caught "racing" home from school.

Officers spotted the driver in a pickup truck travelling at 135 kilometres an hour on County Road 43 in North Dundas on Tuesday.

The speed limit is 80 kilometres an hour.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

#SDGOPP caught this G2 driver "racing" home from school yesterday. The driver was travelling 135kh/hr in a 80km/hr zone on Cnty Rd, 43 @northdundas. The driver may have to take the bus for next few days. 7 day impound and suspension. #toofast #slowdown ^tc pic.twitter.com/J5DMyBA4rU