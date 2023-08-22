G2 driver tells police he'll walk home after being caught going double the speed limit in Markham, Ont.

A young driver who recently obtained his G2 licence told a York Regional Police (YRP) officer that he’d take the three-hour walk home after he was caught going more than double the speed limit in his parents’ vehicle in Markham.

“The reason I’m stopping you is for speeding,” said the officer in a video of the interaction posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“You were going very fast – 124km/h in a 60 – that’s more than double the speed limit. So you were stunt driving tonight at those speeds.”

The male driver was stopped on Aug. 16 near Elgin Mills Road East and Highway 48.

In the video, the officer informs the driver that the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days, that his licence will be suspended for 30 days, and that he’s being charged with speeding as well as stunt driving.

The officer also tells the driver that he’ll need to call someone to pick him up.

“I spoke to someone for a while,” the driver says in the video after making a call on his cell phone.

“I didn’t explicitly ask them to come pick me up… I think I might give walking a try.”

After the driver was informed by the officer that he was facing a more than three-hour walk back to his home in Richmond Hill, he quickly reconsidered and opted to call a ride-share service instead.

YRP says there have been more than 650 stunt driving charges laid in the region so far this year.

“Drivers have had their licences suspended and their cars impounded. Consequences can be more sever than that,” the service said on Twitter. “Slow down.”