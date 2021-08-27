G4G, Sault Kiwanis Club partner to offer free baby essentials

A partnership between Grocer4Good and the Sault's Kiwanis Club will see it offer free baby items to parents.

Grocer4Good unveiled its new 'take what you need' baby bin this week, filled with essentials for parents.

"I've already had to restock twice this week," said Lisa Vezeau-Allen, president of Grocer4Good. "There is a lack of available retailers in this area that carry baby items, so it just seemed to be the perfect fit."

Vezeau-Allen said she wanted to do more than the bare minimum with the bin. She has so far been able to stock it with high quality and organic items, ensuring children have access to the best items.

"It's amazing how expensive things are, but we want to maintain that quality item so we will continue to do that," she said. "It's about helping parents to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their children, as well."

Growing need

The Kiwanis Club had approached Vezeau-Allen about starting up the bin to help fill a void in the area. President Jodi Nastor said access to baby items is a growing need for parents.

"This little thing might mean, not a lot for me and you, but to a mom, this might be a big purchase for her," said Nastor. "This is stuff that every mom would be proud or want to give their child and I'm so happy we have this here."

The Kiwanis Club spent just under $1,000 to fund the bin and said it will continue to do so in order to keep it running.

Grocer4Good is also offering free household and health-related items and will soon be offering dental hygiene to its growing list.