G7 foreign ministers condemn Belarus, threaten further sanctions The G7 says it will ramp up its efforts to hold Belarus accountable for arresting a dissident journalist on board an intercepted jetliner. N.B. Black History Society opens new heritage centre in Saint John A grand opening for the New Brunswick Black History Society’s new Black History Heritage Centre will happen in a few weeks, however the location in Brunswick Square is now open to the public for a ‘soft launch.’ Prince Albert wildfire caused by lightning strike, investigation finds The City of Prince Albert says investigators have determined the Cloverdale wildfire northeast of the city was caused by a lightning strike within municipal boundaries. Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares returns to the ice for a skate after serious injury Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision.