Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive

An unusual roadblock stopped some drivers on a busy Calgary road Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a large number of adult geese seized an opportunity to bring their babies across the four lanes of traffic on Memorial Drive, just west of the downtown core.

About a half-dozen vehicles were forced to stop for the feathered jaywalkers and some drivers were even brave enough to get out in an attempt to corral the birds out of the way.

Soon, the large gaggle was able to get across safely, allowing traffic to resume.