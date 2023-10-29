Gala raises funds for Looking Ahead Clinical Services of London

London’s Portuguese community gathered this weekend to raise money, and awareness, for a good cause.

Friday evening saw more than 200 people fill the Polish Hall on Hill Street for the dinner gala.

It was organized by Nova Era Portuguese Bakery in support of Looking Ahead Clinical Services London.

The organization uses the science of applied behavioural analysis to ensure adults and children with autism learn to their fullest potential, overseen by certified clinicians.

The gala included a silent auction with big prizes, including a Portugal jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

Nova Era Bakery said the goal was to raise $25,000, which they surpassed.