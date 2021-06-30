Galaxyland unveils new Hasbro themed rides

West Edmonton Mall’s amusement park is partnering with the entertainment company to create 25 newly themed rides.

Several rides and games were unveiled Wednesday at the indoor amusement park including a My Little Pony themed farris wheel and zero gravity ride as well as an Operation and Monopoly themed games.

The transformation will take over the entire park, which has been space themed for over 20 years.

Hasbro brands such as G.I. Joe, Nerf, Play-Doh, and Transformers are just a few that will be included in the amusement park’s makeover.

“Galaxyland has been providing entertainment to locals and visitors from around the world for more than three decades, and we’re thrilled to bring a number of exciting rides and activities themed to many of Hasbro’s iconic brands,” wrote Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro in a media release Wednesday.

West Edmonton Mall’s amusement park will also be home to new Hasbro themed retail and food venues.

“We’re excited to have everyone come out and check out all the newly themed rides we have going on today,” said Lily Lien, parks and attractions marketing manager at West Edmonton Mall on Wednesday.

Over the next few months and into the next year, explained the media release, the Hasbro themed rides will be unveiled throughout the 165,000 square foot facility.

Lien says a series of surprise releases of the new attractions will be announced once the rides are completed.