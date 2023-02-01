Gallagher family awaits ‘a very long, drawn-out process’ ahead, as another accused pleads not guilty
Another person accused in the Megan Gallagher case has pleaded not guilty.
Thomas Richard Sutherland made his plea at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.
“The not-guilty pleas are going to have us here for a long time. This isn’t going to be an overnight process,” Gallagher’s dad, Brian Gallagher, told CTV News.
“This is the sad reality of what happens when someone takes a life — our whole lives have changed.”
Sutherland is charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault. He’s one of nine people charged in Gallagher’s death.
Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. Two years later, police found the 30-year-old woman’s remains near St. Louis, Sask.
Sutherland’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October.
“It’s a very long, drawn-out process, with very little for the family and friends of the victims,” Gallagher’s dad said, adding that he’s grateful for what support he has received.
Sutherland has opted for a judge-alone trial at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
CFIB gives Sask. 'B' grade on its red tape report cardThe Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has given Saskatchewan a “B” grade on its 13th annual red tape report card.
-
Woman arrested after taxi, car stolen in Brandon: policeThe Brandon Police Service has arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with the theft of taxi and a car in the city.
-
Canadian Alphonso Davies scores as Bayern beat Mainz 4-0 to move on in German CupCanadian Alphonso Davies scored 12 minutes after coming in off the bench to complete Bayern Munich's scoring in a 4-0 win at Mainz that moved the Bundesliga leader into the quarterfinals of the German Cup.
-
Last minute emergency department closure in ChesleyThe Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
-
-
Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in OttawaOttawa could see its coldest temperatures in years as the polar vortex strengthens over the region for the next couple of days.
-
GTA pair busted for driving a stolen vehicle after crashing into police cruiserTwo people were hit with multiple charges after crashing into a police car.
-
Summer festival Boots and Hearts unveils 2023 lineupTim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nickelback are among those who will be performing at this year's annual Boots and Hearts music festival.
-
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlightWhen the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.