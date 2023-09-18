Gallagher family marks third anniversary of her disappearance

Three years have passed since the Gallagher family lost their beloved Megan.

She was reported missing in September 2020. Two years later, her remains were found near St. Louis. Nine people were later charged in connection with her death.

Megan’s father Brian Gallagher says he can hardly remember what life was like before he lost her.

"I'm trying to remember three years ago, what life was like, and I can't," Gallagher said.

The family has organized a walk in Megan’s honour every year since she went missing. The memorial walk, attended by hundreds on Sunday, blazes a trail through Saskatoon.

Gallagher says the walk commemorates missing and murdered Indigenous women everywhere.

"It's heartwarming. It's amazing. I think it's one of the most important pieces, any way we can build community. I think it's where we find a solution to the challenges we face," said Gallagher

Saskatoon police were in attendance, part of what Deputy Chief Cam McBride calls a commitment to recognizing the people behind the case files.

"Each one of these is a file, but they are also an individual, a person, a loved one, a family member."

For the Gallaghers, this mission has become larger than just their family.

"We're never gonna stop. We can't stop. We've met so many families that are sharing the same kinds of stories. They're not identical but there are threads," Gallagher said.