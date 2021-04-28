Gallant named Canada's head coach for upcoming world championship in Latvia
Veteran NHL coach Gerard Gallant has been named Canada's head coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.
Hockey Canada said in a release Wednesday that Mike Kelly and Andre Tourigny will join Gallant behind Canada's bench as assistant coaches.
Gallant, from Summerside, P.E.I., was an assistant coach with Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2007 world championship and its runner-up squad at the 2017 tournament.
He has coached for nearly two decades in the NHL, including stints as head coach with Columbus (2004-06), Florida (2014-17) and Vegas (2017-20).
He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2017-18 after guiding the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final appearance in the franchise's first season.
Canada has 26 gold medals at the world championship, with the last coming in 2016.