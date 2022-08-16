Galloping Goose detour in place for emergency repairs in Colwood

A section of the Galloping Goose trail through Colwood, B.C., will be closed for at least the next week as workers perform emergency repairs to a sewer line.

The closure affects the stretch of trail between Island Highway and the Belmont Road bridge and will be in place until at least Aug. 23, according to notices from the Capital Regional District and the City of Colwood.

A detour is in place along Wale Road to Ocean Boulevard and Belmont Road, where a small trail reconnects to the Galloping Goose behind the Colwood Corners area.

The city urges cyclists and pedestrians to be cautious around repair crews and equipment while in the area.